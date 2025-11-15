Wealth Alliance LLC Makes New $201,000 Investment in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – February $KFEB

Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:KFEB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. Wealth Alliance LLC owned 0.81% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – February as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KFEB. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter valued at about $907,000. Faithward Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – February in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $537,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter worth approximately $450,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter worth approximately $438,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter worth approximately $382,000.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – February Stock Up 0.2%

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – February stock opened at $26.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.83 and a 200 day moving average of $25.57.

About Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – February

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – February (KFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the iShares Russell 2000 ETF, up to a predetermined cap, while buffering the first 15% of losses over a one-year period.

