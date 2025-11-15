Wrapmanager Inc. Makes New $215,000 Investment in Relx Plc $RELX

Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELXFree Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,964 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Relx by 612.5% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Relx in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Relx by 522.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Relx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RELX shares. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Relx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Relx Stock Performance

Shares of RELX stock opened at $41.29 on Friday. Relx Plc has a fifty-two week low of $40.77 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.79.

Relx Company Profile

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

