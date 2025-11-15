Vise Technologies Inc. Buys New Shares in Premier, Inc. $PINC

Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 2,482.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 461,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,896,000 after buying an additional 443,574 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Premier by 101.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 809,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,616,000 after acquiring an additional 407,373 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Premier during the first quarter worth about $6,414,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,891,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,752,000 after purchasing an additional 292,979 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Premier by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 570,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,999,000 after purchasing an additional 244,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Premier

In other news, General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 3,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total transaction of $85,633.93. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 97,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,861.49. This trade represents a 3.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andy Brailo sold 6,521 shares of Premier stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $168,176.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 99,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,738.13. This trade represents a 6.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,326 shares of company stock valued at $317,230. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Premier Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of PINC stock opened at $28.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -104.41 and a beta of 0.64. Premier, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.23 and a twelve month high of $28.79.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of ($713.06) million for the quarter. Premier had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. Equities research analysts predict that Premier, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Premier Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 1st were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is currently -311.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PINC shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Premier from $26.00 to $28.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Premier in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Premier from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Premier from $25.00 to $28.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Premier from $28.00 to $28.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $26.46.

Premier Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

