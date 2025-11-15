Wealth Alliance LLC Buys Shares of 5,543 Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August $UAUG

Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Wealth Alliance LLC owned 0.14% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UAUG. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 10.1% in the second quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 137,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after acquiring an additional 12,617 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 125,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,699,000 after purchasing an additional 9,960 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 32.8% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 24,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 6,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 19.8% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of UAUG stock opened at $39.38 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August has a 12 month low of $32.47 and a 12 month high of $38.12. The stock has a market cap of $157.50 million, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.90.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (UAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

