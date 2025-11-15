Wrapmanager Inc. Has $236,000 Position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF $DSI

Wrapmanager Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 28.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 15,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF alerts:

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Trading Up 0.1%

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF stock opened at $126.79 on Friday. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF has a 1-year low of $89.16 and a 1-year high of $131.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.06. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.