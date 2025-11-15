Vise Technologies Inc. Buys New Shares in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF $SCHE

Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Waters Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 25,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $33.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.47 and its 200 day moving average is $31.26. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.11 and a 52 week high of $34.54.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.