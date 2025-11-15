Vise Technologies Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Brink’s Company (The) $BCO

Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brink’s Company (The) (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Brink’s during the first quarter valued at about $333,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Brink’s by 223.8% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 29,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 20,141 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Brink’s by 31.6% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brink’s by 8.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 488,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,085,000 after purchasing an additional 37,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brink’s stock opened at $111.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Brink’s Company has a twelve month low of $80.10 and a twelve month high of $118.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.98.

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 86.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Brink’s has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.280-2.680 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Brink’s Company will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Research lowered Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Brink’s from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brink’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The Brink’s Co engages in providing cash management services, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment operates in the U.S. and Canada. The Latin America segment refers to the operations in Latin American countries.

