Vise Technologies Inc. Takes $573,000 Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI

Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter worth about $310,000. Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the second quarter worth about $748,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the second quarter worth about $255,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 352.4% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 4.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 161,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,895,000 after purchasing an additional 7,171 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $34.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Northland Securities set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on Super Micro Computer from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Super Micro Computer from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.38.

Super Micro Computer Stock Up 3.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $36.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $66.44.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Super Micro Computer has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.460-0.540 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Super Micro Computer

In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP George Kao sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.88, for a total transaction of $1,755,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 21,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,461.60. This represents a 64.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David E. Weigand sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $1,128,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 100,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,522,486.32. This trade represents a 19.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 90,000 shares of company stock worth $3,890,950 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.