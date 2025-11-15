Vise Technologies Inc. Invests $595,000 in Vodafone Group PLC $VOD

Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 55,802 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. Fourpath Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vodafone Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fourpath Capital Management LLC now owns 21,225 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 77,232 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 65.5% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. increased its position in Vodafone Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 89,967 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brucke Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vodafone Group by 9.8% during the first quarter. Brucke Financial Inc. now owns 14,700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on VOD. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Research upgraded Vodafone Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 31st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vodafone Group to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $72.00.

VOD opened at $12.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.02. Vodafone Group PLC has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $12.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be paid a $0.2567 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 415.0%.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

