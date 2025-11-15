Vise Technologies Inc. Takes $584,000 Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. $EEFT

Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEFT. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 102.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 564,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,388,000 after purchasing an additional 285,564 shares during the period. Voss Capital LP raised its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 824,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,107,000 after purchasing an additional 194,589 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 897,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,032,000 after buying an additional 159,527 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 479,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,655,000 after buying an additional 111,458 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $9,962,000. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.60.

Euronet Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $70.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.73. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $68.81 and a one year high of $114.25.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 7.27%.Euronet Worldwide’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. Euronet Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.640-9.990 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

