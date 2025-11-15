Vise Technologies Inc. Invests $511,000 in Crown Castle Inc. $CCI

Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the first quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle in the first quarter worth $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 74.5% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Crown Castle by 47.8% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCI. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Daniel K. Schlanger sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total value of $2,942,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 65,571 shares in the company, valued at $6,431,203.68. This trade represents a 31.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Price Performance

Crown Castle stock opened at $91.64 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $84.20 and a one year high of $115.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.55 and its 200 day moving average is $99.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.91 billion, a PE ratio of -8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.94.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Crown Castle had a negative net margin of 95.37% and a negative return on equity of 619.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. Crown Castle has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.230-4.350 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $1.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -39.98%.

Crown Castle Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.