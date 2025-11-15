Vise Technologies Inc. Acquires Shares of 20,940 Kraft Heinz Company $KHC

Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 89.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 90,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 42,758 shares in the last quarter. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. now owns 37,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 10,551 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 878,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,738,000 after purchasing an additional 104,872 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 24.5% in the second quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 104,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 40.6% during the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 501,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,957,000 after purchasing an additional 144,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $26.58.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $24.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.62. Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $23.70 and a 1-year high of $33.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.66, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.16.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 17.35%.The company had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.4%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently -42.90%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Further Reading

