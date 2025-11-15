Forsta AP Fonden Increases Stock Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. $LPLA

Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $6,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 224.1% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 1,523,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,351 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in LPL Financial by 786.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 959,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,849,000 after purchasing an additional 851,115 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 550.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 759,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,367,000 after purchasing an additional 642,503 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 238.1% during the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 871,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,026,000 after purchasing an additional 613,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 337.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 658,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,452,000 after buying an additional 507,923 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Greg Gates sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.21, for a total transaction of $507,315.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,620 shares in the company, valued at $5,959,260.20. The trade was a 7.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 80 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.25, for a total transaction of $28,900.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,582 shares in the company, valued at $2,016,497.50. This trade represents a 1.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,830 shares of company stock worth $1,336,675. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $370.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.63. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $262.83 and a one year high of $403.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $342.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $360.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.16 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is presently 11.05%.

LPLA has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $356.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on LPL Financial from $463.00 to $438.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $490.00 to $462.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $429.00.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

