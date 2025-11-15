Sculati Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF $DFAE

Sculati Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 96,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFAE. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 310,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,980,000 after purchasing an additional 152,386 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 80.5% in the second quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 506,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,650,000 after purchasing an additional 225,614 shares in the last quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,114,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,265,000 after buying an additional 34,890 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 26.1% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA DFAE opened at $32.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.84. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $22.68 and a 12 month high of $33.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.62.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

