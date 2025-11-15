29,548 Shares in KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR $BZ Bought by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 29,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BZ. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in KANZHUN by 3.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 437,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,388,000 after acquiring an additional 13,763 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in KANZHUN by 6.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 327,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,806,000 after purchasing an additional 20,329 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KANZHUN by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,084,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,300,000 after purchasing an additional 116,280 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of KANZHUN by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 54,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 8,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of KANZHUN by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 65,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 33,750 shares during the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BZ. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of KANZHUN in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of KANZHUN from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Zacks Research lowered shares of KANZHUN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of KANZHUN from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of KANZHUN from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KANZHUN has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.17.

KANZHUN Stock Down 1.5%

KANZHUN stock opened at $20.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.38. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 0.42. KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $25.26.

KANZHUN Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a full year 25 dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 69.0%. KANZHUN’s dividend payout ratio is 22.39%.

KANZHUN Profile

(Free Report)

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

Featured Articles

