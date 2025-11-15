Vise Technologies Inc. Invests $497,000 in Radian Group Inc. $RDN

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RDN. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Radian Group by 191.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 1,049.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Radian Group by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Radian Group

In related news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 153,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,687,196. This trade represents a 6.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Radian Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “cautious” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Radian Group from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Zacks Research raised Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Radian Group from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Radian Group Stock Performance

Shares of RDN opened at $35.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.81. Radian Group Inc. has a one year low of $29.32 and a one year high of $38.84.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $303.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.77 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 45.62%.The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.44%.

Radian Group Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

