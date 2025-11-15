PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL Position Raised by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 368,112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,259 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $27,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PYPL. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 15.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,501,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $224,001,000 after purchasing an additional 476,763 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,991 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,519,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the second quarter worth approximately $325,000. Allianz SE lifted its stake in PayPal by 281.8% in the first quarter. Allianz SE now owns 30,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 22,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter worth approximately $529,264,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Down 3.9%

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $62.81 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $55.85 and a one year high of $93.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.37. The stock has a market cap of $58.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal Announces Dividend

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. PayPal had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The company had revenue of $8.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. PayPal has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.390 EPS. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Aaron Webster sold 9,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total value of $615,303.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,486.71. This represents a 20.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.97, for a total value of $264,706.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 16,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,731.33. This trade represents a 18.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,156 shares of company stock valued at $2,472,271. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on PYPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $75.00 target price on PayPal in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler set a $74.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.56.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PayPal

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.