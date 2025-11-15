KBC Group NV Has $9.46 Million Stock Position in Smurfit Westrock PLC $SW

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in Smurfit Westrock PLC (NYSE:SW – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Smurfit Westrock were worth $9,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Smurfit Westrock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Smurfit Westrock by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Smurfit Westrock in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Smurfit Westrock by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smurfit Westrock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SW opened at $34.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.17 and a 200-day moving average of $43.39. Smurfit Westrock PLC has a 12 month low of $33.71 and a 12 month high of $56.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Smurfit Westrock Announces Dividend

Smurfit Westrock ( NYSE:SW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.10). Smurfit Westrock had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. Smurfit Westrock’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Smurfit Westrock PLC will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.4308 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. Smurfit Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $63.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Smurfit Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.30.

Smurfit Westrock Company Profile

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

