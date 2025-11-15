Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $8.75 Million Stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF $COWZ

Meridian Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 30.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 158,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,828 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $8,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COWZ. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brentview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS COWZ opened at $58.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.12. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a one year low of $46.64 and a one year high of $61.92.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

