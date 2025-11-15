Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04, FiscalAI reports. Bitcoin Depot had a negative return on equity of 167.68% and a net margin of 1.44%.The business had revenue of $162.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.11 million. Bitcoin Depot updated its Q4 2025 guidance to EPS.

Bitcoin Depot Trading Down 1.4%

BTM stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.04. 3,575,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,274,273. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.91. Bitcoin Depot has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $6.88.

Insider Activity at Bitcoin Depot

In other news, COO Christopher Scott Buchanan sold 7,000 shares of Bitcoin Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total transaction of $26,740.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 133,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,114.32. The trade was a 4.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $70,280. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bitcoin Depot

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BTM. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Bitcoin Depot by 11,320.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 9,622 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Bitcoin Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bitcoin Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Bitcoin Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Bitcoin Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BTM. B. Riley downgraded shares of Bitcoin Depot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Bitcoin Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Research lowered Bitcoin Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Bitcoin Depot from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Bitcoin Depot in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bitcoin Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

About Bitcoin Depot

Bitcoin Depot Inc owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. Its customers can buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies using the BTM kiosk network and other services. The company also engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering, as well as its website through over-the-counter trade.

