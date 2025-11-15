OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Purchases 14,232 Shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF $PYLD

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,232 shares during the period. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF were worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Security Financial Services INC. grew its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 351,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,331,000 after acquiring an additional 40,726 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 851,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,588,000 after purchasing an additional 346,109 shares during the period. Mosaic Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Financial Group LLC now owns 35,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 5,901 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 43.7% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 179,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 54,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rollins Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 46.5% during the second quarter. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 32,044 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PYLD opened at $26.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.82 and a 200 day moving average of $26.49. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 52 week low of $25.42 and a 52 week high of $27.04.

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

