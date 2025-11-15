Piper Sandler Raises Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Price Target to $41.00

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DGII. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Digi International in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Digi International from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Digi International in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Digi International in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

Digi International Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:DGII opened at $38.38 on Thursday. Digi International has a 52-week low of $22.39 and a 52-week high of $44.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.87 and a 200-day moving average of $34.45.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $114.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.75 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 10.14%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Digi International has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Digi International will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Digi International

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Digi International by 2,297.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 238,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after purchasing an additional 228,089 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Digi International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,293,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Digi International by 9,344.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 108,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 107,464 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digi International by 5.9% in the second quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,730,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,322,000 after purchasing an additional 95,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Digi International in the first quarter valued at $2,226,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services, and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

