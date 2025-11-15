WealthShield Partners LLC Sells 3,499 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF $EFG

WealthShield Partners LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,499 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $6,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 53,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 50,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after buying an additional 5,478 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 411,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 19.3%

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $114.68 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $113.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.55. The firm has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.