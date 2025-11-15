Perceptive Advisors Llc Sells 5,320 Shares of Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) Stock

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 5,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total value of $22,929.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 18,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,105.82. This represents a 22.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Perceptive Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 13th, Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 31,810 shares of Lyra Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total value of $124,059.00.

On Wednesday, November 12th, Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 8,745 shares of Lyra Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $35,504.70.

On Monday, November 10th, Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 18,502 shares of Lyra Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total transaction of $83,999.08.

On Friday, November 7th, Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 19,739 shares of Lyra Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $93,760.25.

On Thursday, November 6th, Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 32,149 shares of Lyra Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $166,531.82.

Lyra Therapeutics Stock Performance

LYRA stock opened at $3.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.80. Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.69 and a 52-week high of $37.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lyra Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:LYRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($3.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($5.98) by $2.60. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.21 million. Lyra Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,491.17% and a negative return on equity of 1,010.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Lyra Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $100.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lyra Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lyra Therapeutics stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYRA – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,190 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.74% of Lyra Therapeutics worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lyra Therapeutics

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. It's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

