WealthShield Partners LLC Sells 5,224 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF $SCHV

WealthShield Partners LLC decreased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,224 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.2% of WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. WealthShield Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $9,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 67,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 24,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $28.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.90. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $23.08 and a 12-month high of $29.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.01 and its 200 day moving average is $28.06.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

