Truist Financial Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Stock

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Truist Financial from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FLYW. Zacks Research lowered shares of Flywire from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Flywire in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Flywire from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on Flywire from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Flywire in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.81.

Shares of NASDAQ FLYW opened at $13.92 on Thursday. Flywire has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $23.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -695.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.06.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $194.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.07 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 0.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Flywire will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLYW. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Flywire by 194.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Flywire by 217.9% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Flywire by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Flywire by 850.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 5,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company’s platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

