SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF $MDYV Shares Sold by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC lessened its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF makes up about 0.9% of WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $7,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 71,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,000 after purchasing an additional 8,211 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 556,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,862,000 after acquiring an additional 8,407 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. TAGStone Capital Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 9,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock opened at $81.92 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $65.86 and a 1-year high of $87.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

