Comcast Corporation $CMCSA Shares Sold by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,429 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,545 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 906.8% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 403.5% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Benchmark dropped their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Comcast from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group set a $34.00 price objective on Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.12.

Comcast Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $27.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.88. The company has a market cap of $100.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.92. Comcast Corporation has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $44.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. Comcast had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 14th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 21.96%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

