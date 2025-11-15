Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 5,656,226 Shares of Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its holdings in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,215,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,656,226 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $1,909,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Kenvue by 2.6% during the first quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 16,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of Kenvue by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 31,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in Kenvue by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 36,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in Kenvue by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Kenvue by 22.3% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kenvue stock opened at $16.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.08. Kenvue Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $25.17.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 9.55%.The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Kenvue’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Kenvue has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.050 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.67%.

KVUE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Johnson Rice reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kenvue in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of Kenvue from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.50 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, September 26th. Edward Jones cut Kenvue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $18.00 target price on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.23.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

