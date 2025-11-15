Invmun Incom (OIA) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 17th

Invmun Incom (NYSE:OIA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0291 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th.

Invmun Incom Stock Performance

OIA opened at $6.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.81. Invmun Incom has a 1 year low of $5.43 and a 1 year high of $6.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invmun Incom

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OIA. Entrewealth LLC acquired a new position in Invmun Incom in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. NWF Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invmun Incom during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Vista Investment Partners II LLC bought a new position in shares of Invmun Incom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invmun Incom by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,555 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invmun Incom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 12.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invmun Incom

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Featured Stories

