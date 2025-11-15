Enerflex Ltd. (EFXT) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 17th

Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0425 per share on Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This is a 13.3% increase from Enerflex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Enerflex has a payout ratio of 17.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Enerflex to earn $0.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.8%.

NYSE EFXT opened at $13.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.60 and its 200-day moving average is $9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 2.03. Enerflex has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $13.74.

Enerflex ( NYSE:EFXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $777.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.88 million. Enerflex had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 5.43%. Equities research analysts predict that Enerflex will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

