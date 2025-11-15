Intech Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Targa Resources, Inc. $TRGP

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 436.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 248,701 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,302 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $43,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 1.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 357,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $62,268,000 after buying an additional 5,691 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,443,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $251,290,000 after acquiring an additional 68,795 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. grew its position in Targa Resources by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 28,542 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,969,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its stake in Targa Resources by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 32,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,662,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Targa Resources by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,856,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,022,222,000 after purchasing an additional 95,611 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRGP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 target price (up from $198.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $199.00 to $198.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Targa Resources from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Targa Resources from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.86.

Targa Resources Price Performance

TRGP stock opened at $173.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Targa Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.14 and a 1 year high of $218.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.75 and a 200 day moving average of $164.60. The company has a market cap of $37.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.16.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.02). Targa Resources had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 43.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Targa Resources, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 53.19%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.