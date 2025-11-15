iShares Micro-Cap ETF $IWC Shares Purchased by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $3,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 24.6% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000.

Shares of IWC stock opened at $148.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $979.84 million, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.11. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.25 and a fifty-two week high of $161.95.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

