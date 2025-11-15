iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLH Stock Holdings Increased by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 30.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,995 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TLH. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 618.8% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 216.0% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp grew its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 229.3% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TLH opened at $102.69 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.74 and a 52-week high of $106.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.32.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.