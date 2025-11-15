Glaxis Capital Management LLC Makes New $276,000 Investment in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF $CGDV

Glaxis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. lifted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 57,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 253,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,025,000 after purchasing an additional 28,186 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,968,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,739,000 after purchasing an additional 46,774 shares in the last quarter. KWB Wealth increased its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 58.2% during the second quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 200,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,900,000 after buying an additional 73,630 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 864.6% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 10,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 9,528 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGDV opened at $42.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.23. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 52-week low of $30.94 and a 52-week high of $43.56.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.1359 per share. This is an increase from Capital Group Dividend Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

