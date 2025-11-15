SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEF

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 69.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 331,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 135,611 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $31,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 141.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $96.44 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.08 and a 12 month high of $97.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.52. The company has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.26.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

