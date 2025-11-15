WealthShield Partners LLC Has $2.09 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF $EDIV

WealthShield Partners LLC cut its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EDIV opened at $39.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.45. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $32.36 and a 52-week high of $40.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.52.

About SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (EDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a yield-weighted index of high-dividend-paying firms in emerging markets. The index screens for 3-year positive earnings growth and profitability. EDIV was launched on Feb 23, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.