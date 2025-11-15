WealthShield Partners LLC Invests $1.98 Million in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 25,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,982,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 32,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 8,772 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.9% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8.9% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.55, for a total transaction of $84,201.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 22,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,816,265.10. This represents a 4.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,950 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total value of $698,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 206,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,150,614. The trade was a 4.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 22,970 shares of company stock worth $1,862,878 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EW opened at $86.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.03. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a 1-year low of $65.31 and a 1-year high of $87.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.72.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 72.96%.The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.560-2.620 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.580-0.640 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EW. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.39.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

