WealthShield Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF $SPYV

WealthShield Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,017 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 22.6% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,608,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,547,000 after purchasing an additional 480,559 shares in the last quarter. Bensler LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 133,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,013,000 after acquiring an additional 7,621 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 47,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $386,000. Finally, DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $56.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.34. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $44.39 and a 12-month high of $56.96. The firm has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

