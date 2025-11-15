WealthShield Partners LLC Reduces Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF $ESGD

WealthShield Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 23.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,502 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,173,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,979,000 after buying an additional 905,045 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,656,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,040,000 after purchasing an additional 51,566 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,191,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,549,000 after buying an additional 406,940 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,083,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,518,000 after buying an additional 67,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,016,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,014,000 after acquiring an additional 29,954 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.2%

NASDAQ ESGD opened at $94.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.41. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $72.33 and a twelve month high of $96.19. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

