Wrapmanager Inc. Takes $203,000 Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. $BTI

Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Michels Family Financial LLC raised its position in British American Tobacco by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Michels Family Financial LLC now owns 18,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 2.7% during the second quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

British American Tobacco Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of BTI opened at $54.10 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $34.82 and a twelve month high of $59.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.12.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

