Truepoint Inc. Reduces Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF $SCHB

Truepoint Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,135,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,167 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises 0.7% of Truepoint Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Truepoint Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $27,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 21,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. ACT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AA Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

SCHB opened at $25.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.38. The company has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $26.57.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

