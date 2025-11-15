Vise Technologies Inc. Makes New $633,000 Investment in Ingersoll Rand Inc. $IR

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 13.7% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 40.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 136.4% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IR opened at $75.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a PE ratio of 55.81, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.43. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.61 and a 12 month high of $106.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 7.31%.Ingersoll Rand’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.310 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is presently 5.93%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.90.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

