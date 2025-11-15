McDonald’s Corporation $MCD Stock Holdings Cut by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lessened its position in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,897 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,754 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. grew its position in McDonald’s by 0.7% in the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 5,043 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.4% in the first quarter. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. AGP Franklin LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. AGP Franklin LLC now owns 10,001 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. Mizuho raised McDonald’s to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $362.00 to $358.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on McDonald’s from $322.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In related news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $310,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 99 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,690. This trade represents a 90.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 13,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.42, for a total value of $3,945,716.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,734.52. This trade represents a 74.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 15,134 shares of company stock worth $4,570,716 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.3%

McDonald’s stock opened at $306.74 on Friday. McDonald’s Corporation has a 12 month low of $276.53 and a 12 month high of $326.32. The stock has a market cap of $218.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $303.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The fast-food giant reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 225.52% and a net margin of 32.21%.The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.23 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.77. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.48%.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.