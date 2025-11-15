Union Savings Bank Cuts Stake in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Union Savings Bank cut its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Union Savings Bank’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. PFS Partners LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 436.4% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EMR. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

NYSE:EMR opened at $127.48 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $90.06 and a 52 week high of $150.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.48. The company has a market capitalization of $71.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 14.92%.The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.555 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.95%.

Emerson Electric announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.