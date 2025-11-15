Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Grows Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,464 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF makes up 1.6% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $23,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $393,000. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 19.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 96,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QQQM opened at $250.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $249.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.42. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $165.72 and a 52-week high of $262.23.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.