SG Americas Securities LLC Has $26.16 Million Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 987.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,798 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $26,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Analog Devices by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,465,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,975,681,000 after buying an additional 359,841 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 5.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,687,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,770,448,000 after acquiring an additional 633,425 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 26.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,425,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,304,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407,460 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in Analog Devices by 0.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,935,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $793,616,000 after acquiring an additional 12,666 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its position in Analog Devices by 29.2% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 3,892,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $785,071,000 after acquiring an additional 880,636 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of ADI stock opened at $234.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $240.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.33. The company has a market cap of $115.56 billion, a PE ratio of 59.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.65 and a fifty-two week high of $258.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.85%.Analog Devices’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.02%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $3,078,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 63,048 shares in the company, valued at $15,525,570. This represents a 16.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.95, for a total transaction of $2,349,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 163,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,447,218. The trade was a 5.76% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 62,240 shares of company stock worth $15,301,891 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised Analog Devices from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Analog Devices from $219.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.89.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

