SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 153,478 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 1,688.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,566 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,478 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $28,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 7,906 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.0% during the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,844 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Money Management grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.6% in the second quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 2,254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.1% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.4% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,586 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $211.00 to $202.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Argus upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $257.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total value of $38,317.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,324,389.28. This represents a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 917 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $171,937.50. Following the sale, the director owned 22,226 shares in the company, valued at $4,167,375. This trade represents a 3.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,249 shares of company stock valued at $231,358. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $192.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $186.66 and its 200 day moving average is $181.94. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $162.29 and a 12-month high of $251.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.51%.The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is currently 72.04%.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

See Also

