NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,293,402 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,051 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 6.3% of Whittier Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $520,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% during the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 27,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $5,758,241.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,828,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,182,656.26. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,197,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 69,733,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,498,230,235.73. This trade represents a 0.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,251,577 shares of company stock valued at $583,143,187. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. New Street Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $307.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson set a $250.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.8%

NVDA stock opened at $190.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $185.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $212.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.