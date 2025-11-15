LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Robert W. Baird Analyst Says

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LIVN. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price target on LivaNova and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on LivaNova from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.43.

Shares of LIVN opened at $55.36 on Thursday. LivaNova has a 52-week low of $32.48 and a 52-week high of $58.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.85.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $357.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.32 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 14.57% and a negative net margin of 16.13%.The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. LivaNova has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.800-3.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that LivaNova will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi grew its position in LivaNova by 7.2% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 196,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,362,000 after acquiring an additional 13,142 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 102,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after buying an additional 17,252 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LivaNova in the first quarter worth approximately $293,000. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new position in LivaNova during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,713,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 13.4% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

